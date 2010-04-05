Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 5, 2010
1. Julianne Moore
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress hit the Lend Me a Tenor opening on Broadway wearing a little black dress, gladiator sandals and a snakeskin Bulgari bag
WHY WE LOVE IT
Julianne Moore paired an elegant A-line dress with a versatile chain-handle bag carried as an oversize clutch. Make your purse do double-duty by choosing a fold-over design with a convertible strap.
-
April 5, 2010
2. Selena Gomez
WHAT SHE WORE
Gomez promoted her album Kiss and Tell in Madrid sporting a floaty tiered top by Aryn K, DL 1961 skinny jeans and Melinda Maria bangles
-
April 5, 2010
3. Maggie Gyllenhaal
WHAT SHE WORE
Gyllenhaal paired a brocade navy Marni top with straight-leg jeans and brogues for the Darker Side of Green party in N.Y.C.
-
April 5, 2010
4. Beyonce
WHAT SHE WORE
For a visit to N.Y.C. restaurant Nello's, Beyonce dressed up her cutoffs and a Wildfox Couture tee with Louboutin pumps and a Chanel jacket and jewelry
-
April 5, 2010
5. Kyra Sedgwick
WHAT SHE WORE
Sedgwick hit the Darker Side of Green party in a Temperley London leather vest over a black blouse and pencil skirt and accessorized with a patent clutch and beribboned pumps
April 5, 20101 of 5
Julianne Moore
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress hit the Lend Me a Tenor opening on Broadway wearing a little black dress, gladiator sandals and a snakeskin Bulgari bag
WHY WE LOVE IT
Julianne Moore paired an elegant A-line dress with a versatile chain-handle bag carried as an oversize clutch. Make your purse do double-duty by choosing a fold-over design with a convertible strap.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM