

WHAT SHE WORE

The actress hit the Lend Me a Tenor opening on Broadway wearing a little black dress, gladiator sandals and a snakeskin Bulgari bag



WHY WE LOVE IT

Julianne Moore paired an elegant A-line dress with a versatile chain-handle bag carried as an oversize clutch. Make your purse do double-duty by choosing a fold-over design with a convertible strap.