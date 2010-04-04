Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
April 4, 2010
1. Jennifer Aniston
WHAT SHE WORE
The Bounty Hunter star kept it simply chic in a V-neck sweater, gunmetal pencil skirt and strappy sandals while promoting the film in Berlin.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Jennifer Aniston gave her classic look a kick with spectacular silver heels. Follow her lead by complementing simple silhouettes with metallic hued sandals.
-
April 4, 2010
2. Halle Berry
WHAT SHE WORE
Berry paired a printed sleeveless All Saints tunic with T-strap sandals, aviator sunglasses and a Coach bag for a stroll in L.A.
-
April 4, 2010
3. Alexa Chung
WHAT SHE WORE
While out shopping in L.A.,Chung accessorized a scoopneck Isabel Marant dress with a Chanel bag, bucket hat and leather sandals.
-
April 4, 2010
4. January Jones
WHAT SHE WORE
Jones accented her hooded jacket, tissue-thin tee and jeans with a spring scarf and a Chloe bag at LAX airport.
-
April 4, 2010
5. Selena Gomez
WHAT SHE WORE
Gomez wore a cropped jacket from her new Dream Out Loud clothing line with skinny jeans, black pumps and Melinda Maria earrings for a store appearance in Paris.
