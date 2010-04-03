

WHAT SHE WORE

For a visit to Henri Bendel's Grayce by Molly Sims The Collection pop-up shop, the actress and designer accessorized her beaded jacket and violet sheath with sparkling pieces from her jewelry collection.



WHY WE LOVE IT

Molly Sims effortlessly mixed an embellished top and layered jewelry. To pull off a similar combination of beads or sequins with jewelry, keep separates and shoes simple and classic.