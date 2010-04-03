Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 3, 2010
1. Molly Sims
WHAT SHE WORE
For a visit to Henri Bendel's Grayce by Molly Sims The Collection pop-up shop, the actress and designer accessorized her beaded jacket and violet sheath with sparkling pieces from her jewelry collection.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Molly Sims effortlessly mixed an embellished top and layered jewelry. To pull off a similar combination of beads or sequins with jewelry, keep separates and shoes simple and classic.
April 3, 2010
2. Lea Michele
WHAT SHE WORE
Michele attended the Kids' Choice Awards in a hot pink Zac Posen minidress and Tabitha Simmons heels.
April 3, 2010
3. Jennifer Aniston
WHAT SHE WORE
Aniston paired a sophisticated white shift dress with gray peep-toe Gucci pumps while promoting The Bounty Hunter in Madrid.
April 3, 2010
4. Nora Zehetner
WHAT SHE WORE
Zehetner attended the L.A. premiere of Clash of the Titans in a silk chiffon dress and clutch by Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti.
April 3, 2010
5. Rosario Dawson
WHAT SHE WORE
Dawson accented her Tommy Hilfiger dress with gray Brian Atwood pumps, a silver clutch, a Kara Ackerman ring and Melinda Maria bangles.
