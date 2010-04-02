Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 2, 2010
1. Jennifer Hudson
WHAT SHE WORE
The Oscar-winning actress looked casual yet chic at the launch of her new Weight Watchers campaign in a sleek blazer, taupe tee and charcoal skinny jeans, paired with Givenchy booties and silver jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Jennifer Hudson dressed up a jeans and T-shirt combo while playing up her curves by adding a fitted blazer to the mix. Try a tailored jacket to add both shape and polish to casual basics.
-
April 2, 2010
2. Emmy Rossum
WHAT SHE WORE
Rossum paired her tribal print cap-sleeve dress with matching high-heeled oxfords for the opening of the Broadway play, Red.
-
April 2, 2010
3. Jennifer Garner
WHAT SHE WORE
Garner chose a scoop-neck tweed Oscar de la Renta dress and black pumps for an L.A. press conference promoting her film Valentine's Day.
-
April 2, 2010
4. Alicia Silverstone
WHAT SHE WORE
Silverstone looked chic in a black belted silk dress and pumps for the opening of the Broadway play, Red.
-
April 2, 2010
5. Kate Mara
WHAT SHE WORE
For the opening of L.A. store Found By, Mara wore a vintage print dress by the store's label with a snakeskin belt, ivory clutch and sparkling gold T-strap sandals.
