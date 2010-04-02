

WHAT SHE WORE

The Oscar-winning actress looked casual yet chic at the launch of her new Weight Watchers campaign in a sleek blazer, taupe tee and charcoal skinny jeans, paired with Givenchy booties and silver jewelry.



WHY WE LOVE IT

Jennifer Hudson dressed up a jeans and T-shirt combo while playing up her curves by adding a fitted blazer to the mix. Try a tailored jacket to add both shape and polish to casual basics.



