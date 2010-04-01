Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 1, 2010
1. Carrie Underwood
WHAT SHE WORE
For her appearance on CBS' The Early Show, the country star paired a Yoana Baraschi dress with platforms.
WHY WE LOVE IT
The blond beauty proved daywear can be dimensional in a bold printed sheath and edgy platform sandals. Give your work look some kick by wearing a pretty printed dress with hip cut-out booties.
-
April 1, 2010
2. Selena Gomez
WHAT SHE WORE
Gomez lit up the Kids' Choice Awards red carpet in a belted chiffon Christian Cota dress, Sergio Rossi gladiator sandals, a Lauren Merkin gold clutch and Ippolita jewels.
-
April 1, 2010
3. Shenae Grimes
WHAT SHE WORE
Grimes chose a lace-sleeved Helmut Lang dress and nude peep-toe Christian Louboutin pumps for the St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital benefit in L.A.
-
April 1, 2010
4. Alexa Davalos
WHAT SHE WORE
For the L.A. premiere of Clash of the Titans, Davalos paired her satin tuxedo top and floor-length skirt, both by Ralph Lauren Collection, with a matching clutch and an elegant ruby ring.
-
April 1, 2010
5. Dita Von Teese
WHAT SHE WORE
Von Teese smoldered in a plunging red Elie Saab gown at the opening night of MGM Grand's Crazy Horse Paris Cabaret in Las Vegas.
April 1, 20101 of 5
Carrie Underwood
WHAT SHE WORE
For her appearance on CBS' The Early Show, the country star paired a Yoana Baraschi dress with platforms.
WHY WE LOVE IT
The blond beauty proved daywear can be dimensional in a bold printed sheath and edgy platform sandals. Give your work look some kick by wearing a pretty printed dress with hip cut-out booties.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM