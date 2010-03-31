Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 31, 2010
1. Amanda Seyfried
WHAT SHE WORE
For the London premiere of Dear John, the actress paired a Doo.Ri design with Pierre Hardy sandals
WHY WE LOVE IT
Amanda Seyfried rocked some dark sparkle in a gorgeously beaded black and blue minidress and jeweled shoes. Glitter has edge when worn in midnight hues-try adding a sequined tank to distressed denim for a pretty meets punk look.
March 31, 2010
2. Nikki Reed
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, Reed accessorized a pleated Cynthia Steffe watercolor dress with a patterned clutch, Jimmy Choo sandals and Ippolita silver jewelry
March 31, 2010
3. Emmy Rossum
WHAT SHE WORE
Rossum chose a sexy red dress and feathered shoes, both from Donna Karan, and a Rachel Leigh bracelet for the Darker Side of Green Climate Change Debate at Skylight West in N.Y.C.
March 31, 2010
4. Jenna Dewan
WHAT SHE WORE
Dewan added black tights and studded shoes to an iridescent taupe dress from All Saints at the London premiere of Dear John
March 31, 2010
5. Jennifer Aniston
WHAT SHE WORE
Aniston attended the Madrid premiere of The Bounty Hunter in a sequined chiffon Valentino dress and wrap sandals
