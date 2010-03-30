Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 30, 2010
1. Jennifer Aniston
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Berlin premiere of The Bounty Hunter, the actress chose a embellished lace Valentino Haute Couture design and Ferragamo heels
WHY WE LOVE IT
Jennifer Aniston complemented her curves with a waist-hugging draped dress. Try an ultra-feminine ruched look that is both figure-flattering and (believe it!) comfortable.
March 30, 2010
2. Olivia Wilde
WHAT SHE WORE
At the American Cinematheque Awards, Wilde accented her gold sequin Moschino sheath with sparkling Jimmy Choos and a Maia N python box clutch
March 30, 2010
3. Alexa Davalos
WHAT SHE WORE
For the London premiere of Clash of the Titans, Davalos chose a sleek single-shoulder gown and matching suede clutch, both from Ralph Lauren Collection
March 30, 2010
4. Gemma Arterton
WHAT SHE WORE
Arterton attended the London premiere of Clash of the Titans in a sexy Gucci dress with mesh insets and strappy gladiator sandals
March 30, 2010
5. Rihanna
WHAT SHE WORE
Rihanna hit the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in a chevron striped Dior dress, nude Brian Atwood heels and diamonds from Neil Lane and Sutra Jewels
