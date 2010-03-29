Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 29, 2010
1. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE
For the American Cinematheque Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel, the actress complemented an ombre sequin Givenchy design with Stella McCartney heels and a Jimmy Choo clutch
WHY WE LOVE IT
Charlize Theron was effortlessly glam in a high-shine dress with a slouchy silhouette. Follow her lead and try a draped, off-the-shoulder design in a luxurious fabric.
-
March 29, 2010
2. Jennifer AnistonWHAT SHE WORE
Aniston chose a brilliant pink Christian Lacroix Haute Couture for the Paris premiere of Bounty Hunter; she accented the draped silk gown with strappy Manolo Blahnik heels
-
March 29, 2010
3. Jennifer GarnerWHAT SHE WORE
Garner honored Matt Damon at the American Cinematheque Awards in the Beverly Hilton hotel wearing an iridescent blue dress from J. Mendel with Brian Atwood satin pumps and a Bulgari clutch
-
March 29, 2010
4. Tyra BanksWHAT SHE WORE
Banks went bold for the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in a curve-hugging red Daryl K dress and bright yellow accessories
-
March 29, 2010
5. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE
For the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, Saldana paired Nobody jeans with a L'Agence tee and Isabel Marant jacket; she accessorized with rings and black diamond necklaces from Cheryl Lynn Jewelry, Christian Louboutin peep-toes and a pink striped Ferragamo clutch
March 29, 20101 of 5
Charlize Theron
WHAT SHE WORE
For the American Cinematheque Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel, the actress complemented an ombre sequin Givenchy design with Stella McCartney heels and a Jimmy Choo clutch
WHY WE LOVE IT
Charlize Theron was effortlessly glam in a high-shine dress with a slouchy silhouette. Follow her lead and try a draped, off-the-shoulder design in a luxurious fabric.
For the American Cinematheque Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel, the actress complemented an ombre sequin Givenchy design with Stella McCartney heels and a Jimmy Choo clutch
WHY WE LOVE IT
Charlize Theron was effortlessly glam in a high-shine dress with a slouchy silhouette. Follow her lead and try a draped, off-the-shoulder design in a luxurious fabric.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM