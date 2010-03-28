Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 28, 2010
1. Heidi Klum
WHAT SHE WORE
While walking in Beverly Hills, the Project Runway host rocked denim leggings, a leopard tank and a tuxedo blazer
WHY WE LOVE IT
Heidi Klum looked effortlessly put together in an all-black outfit accented with a print top. For a no-fuss weekend look, upgrade a blazer and leggings with a single patterned piece.
-
March 28, 2010
2. Christina Hendricks
WHAT SHE WORE
For a celebration of the Ann Taylor Fall 2010 collection at N.Y.C.'s Ace Hotel, Hendricks accented an Ann Taylor draped-neck dress with sandals and jewelry from the brand
-
March 28, 2010
3. Vanessa Hudgens
WHAT SHE WORE
Hudgens took an L.A. stroll dressed in a Gypsy 05 shirtdress accessorized with a Free People hat, Balenciaga bag and flat sandals
-
March 28, 2010
4. Anna Kendrick
WHAT SHE WORE
Kendrick stopped by the Pepsi Refresh Project in Los Angeles sporting a leather bomber over a striped tee, skinny jeans and black boots
-
March 28, 2010
5. Christina Applegate
WHAT SHE WORE
Applegate walked the red carpet at the Geffen Playhouse's "Backstage at the Geffen" gala in sleek leggings topped by a striped tunic, blazer and tons of gold jewelry
