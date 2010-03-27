

WHAT SHE WORE

For a party celebrating the Fall 2010 Ann Taylor collection at N.Y.C.'s Ace Hotel, the actress wore an animal-print cardigan from the brand over a ruffled shirt and a fringed Topshop shorts; she accessorized with an Ann Taylor bracelet and belt (worn as necklace), Chanel bag and Christian Louboutin pumps



WHY WE LOVE IT

The ever-inventive Rachel Bilson added sparkle to her ensemble with a beaded belt worn as a necklace. Make your accessories do double-duty by wearing a sash as a scarf or a lariat necklace as a belt.