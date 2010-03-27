Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 27, 2010
1. Rachel Bilson
WHAT SHE WORE
For a party celebrating the Fall 2010 Ann Taylor collection at N.Y.C.'s Ace Hotel, the actress wore an animal-print cardigan from the brand over a ruffled shirt and a fringed Topshop shorts; she accessorized with an Ann Taylor bracelet and belt (worn as necklace), Chanel bag and Christian Louboutin pumps
WHY WE LOVE IT
The ever-inventive Rachel Bilson added sparkle to her ensemble with a beaded belt worn as a necklace. Make your accessories do double-duty by wearing a sash as a scarf or a lariat necklace as a belt.
-
March 27, 2010
2. Miranda Kerr
WHAT SHE WORE
Kerr showed off her gorgeous stems in an emerald-green minidress at a Victoria's Secret party celebrating the 15th anniversary of the swim catalogue
-
March 27, 2010
3. Victoria Beckham
WHAT SHE WORE
Beckham sported her own single-shoulder design (and two-tone Christian Louboutin pumps) at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow
-
March 27, 2010
4. Katharine McPhee
WHAT SHE WORE
McPhee layered a white blazer over an asymmetrical tee and distressed cutoffs for a visit to the Pepsi Refresh Project in Los Angeles
-
March 27, 2010
5. Olivia Palermo
WHAT SHE WORE
Palermo joined Roberta Freymann at her N.Y.C. boutique to launch the duo's new necklace collection-along with one of their designs, the reality star topped a Julian J. Smith dress with a Topshop jeweled jacket and finished the look with Christian Louboutin pumps and a Mulberry clutch
