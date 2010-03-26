Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 26, 2010
1. Miley Cyrus
WHAT SHE WORE
For the L.A. premiere of The Last Song, the singer-actress rocked a single-shoulder Thomas Wylde leather dress
WHY WE LOVE IT
Miley Cyrus put a ladylike spin on a tough-girl trend by choosing a demure knee-length leather dress with ruffled embellishment. Try pairing a leather pencil skirt with a ruffled button-down to get her edgy-but-feminine look.
March 26, 2010
2. Emmy Rossum
WHAT SHE WORE
Rossum celebrated the Spring 2010 Elie Tahari collection in a brilliant ruched orange dress from the designer accented with Rachel Leigh bracelets
March 26, 2010
3. Carey Mulligan
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Los Angeles premiere of The Greatest, Mulligan matched an embossed VBH clutch to her black and navy Chanel dress
March 26, 2010
4. Miranda Kerr
WHAT SHE WORE
Kerr played up her curves in a sexy red sheath dress for a Beverly Hills event for Victoria's Secret
March 26, 2010
5. Emma Watson
WHAT SHE WORE
Watson chose an embroidered leather dress from Christopher Kane and Casadei heels for a party in honor of the London Show Rooms at N.Y.C.'s Pulino's Bar and Pizzeria
