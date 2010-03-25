Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 25, 2010
1. Emmy Rossum
WHAT SHE WORE
A metallic Christian Siriano design with a Ferragamo snakeskin clutch, silver Christian Louboutin sandals and a Rachel Leigh bracelet
WHERE
The ECCO Domani Fashion Foundation's "Wine to Design" party at the Ainsworth in New York City
WHY WE LOVE IT
Emmy Rossum accentuated her shape in a sheath with hourglass-inducing diagonal seams. Don't have Emmy's perfect figure? No problem-a similar eye-tricking design will whittle any waist.
March 25, 2010
2. Victoria Beckham
WHAT SHE WORE
Beckham accented her Victoria Beckham shirtdress with an origami-inspired belt and patent platforms
WHERE
The launch of the Victoria Beckham shop in Moscow department store, Tsum
March 25, 2010
3. Whitney Port
WHAT SHE WORE
Port was on-trend in a brilliant cobalt dress from Alexander McQueen, worn with Ralph Lauren shoes
WHERE
The ECCO Domani Fashion Foundation "Wine to Design" party at the Ainsworth in New York City
March 25, 2010
4. Maggie Gyllenhaal
WHAT SHE WORE
Gyllenhaal chose a single-sleeve Vionnet dress with a silk pleated inset
WHERE
The London premiere of Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
March 25, 2010
5. Katrina Bowden
WHAT SHE WORE
Bowden added standout accessories to her little black Members Only dress, including a Rachel Zoe feather-print scarf, a Carlos Falchi fringed bag, Kendra Scott earrings and ombre Cynthia Vincent booties
WHERE
The ECCO Domani Fashion Foundation "Wine to Design" party at the Ainsworth in New York City
