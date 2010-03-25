

WHAT SHE WORE

A metallic Christian Siriano design with a Ferragamo snakeskin clutch, silver Christian Louboutin sandals and a Rachel Leigh bracelet



WHERE

The ECCO Domani Fashion Foundation's "Wine to Design" party at the Ainsworth in New York City



WHY WE LOVE IT

Emmy Rossum accentuated her shape in a sheath with hourglass-inducing diagonal seams. Don't have Emmy's perfect figure? No problem-a similar eye-tricking design will whittle any waist.