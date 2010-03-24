

WHAT SHE WORE

A Proenza Schouler shift and sandals with a clutch from the brand's PS1 line and Melissa Joy Manning cavansite stud earrings



WHERE

The L.A. reception at the W Hollywood Hotel in honor of the 2010 Tribeca Film Festival



WHY WE LOVE IT

Jessica Alba made a colorful statement in a vibrant print dress worn with equally multi-hued shoes. The secret to pulling off a matched set is to choose pieces with simple silhouettes, like Alba's A-line minidress.