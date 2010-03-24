Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 24, 2010
1. Jessica Alba
WHAT SHE WORE
A Proenza Schouler shift and sandals with a clutch from the brand's PS1 line and Melissa Joy Manning cavansite stud earrings
WHERE
The L.A. reception at the W Hollywood Hotel in honor of the 2010 Tribeca Film Festival
WHY WE LOVE IT
Jessica Alba made a colorful statement in a vibrant print dress worn with equally multi-hued shoes. The secret to pulling off a matched set is to choose pieces with simple silhouettes, like Alba's A-line minidress.
-
March 24, 2010
2. Victoria Beckham
WHAT SHE WORE
Beckham paired a bold-shouldered blazer with low-slung cuffed trousers and added Brian Atwood platforms
WHERE
Arriving at London's Heathrow airport
-
March 24, 2010
3. Molly Sims
WHAT SHE WORE
Sims accessorized her Etro floral sheath with patent pumps, a bow-bedecked belt and jewelry from her own Grayce line
WHERE
At the launch of her Grayce jewelry collection at Henri Bendel in N.Y.C.
-
March 24, 2010
4. Bar Refaeli
WHAT SHE WORE
Refaeli kept it simple in a textured little black dress and matching heels
WHERE
The Passionata lingerie fashion show in Paris
-
March 24, 2010
5. Emmy Rossum
WHAT SHE WORE
Rossum layered a faded jean jacket over a blue and white print dress, both from Esprit; she finished the look with a matching Rachel Leigh necklace, wide white belt and suede pumps
WHERE
The grand opening of the Esprit flagship store in N.Y.C.
March 24, 20101 of 5
Jessica Alba
WHAT SHE WORE
A Proenza Schouler shift and sandals with a clutch from the brand's PS1 line and Melissa Joy Manning cavansite stud earrings
WHERE
The L.A. reception at the W Hollywood Hotel in honor of the 2010 Tribeca Film Festival
WHY WE LOVE IT
Jessica Alba made a colorful statement in a vibrant print dress worn with equally multi-hued shoes. The secret to pulling off a matched set is to choose pieces with simple silhouettes, like Alba's A-line minidress.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM