Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 23, 2010
1. Lucy Liu
WHAT SHE WORE
A ruffled Max Azria watercolor dress with cutout Aldo shoes and a statement bracelet
WHERE
At the Good Day NY studios
WHY WE LOVE IT
Lucy Liu played with texture in a frilled dress and lattice-design sandals. The secret to mixing standout pieces? Follow Liu's example and choose shoes in a color that won't compete.
-
March 23, 2010
2. Cindy Crawford
WHAT SHE WORE
Crawford picked up the shine in her Swarovski crystal-embellished Roberto Cavalli dress with a metallic clutch and patent sandals
WHERE
DIFFA's Dining by Design event sponsored by JC Penney at N.Y.C.'s Pier 94
-
March 23, 2010
3. Heidi Klum
WHAT SHE WORE
Klum added a draped crimson top to her Paige Denim leggings
WHERE
The Diet Coke Heart Truth "Pop-Up" Experience in Santa Monica
-
March 23, 2010
4. America Ferrera
WHAT SHE WORE
Ferrera cinched her raw silk Milly jumpsuit with a neon snakeskin belt
WHERE
The Los Angeles premiere of How To Train Your Dragon
-
March 23, 2010
5. Kristen Bell
WHAT SHE WORE
Bell paired a pale lavender Alberta Ferretti minidress with nude patent Brian Atwood peep-toes
WHERE
The Geffen Playhouse's "Backstage at the Geffen" fundraiser in Los Angeles
March 23, 20101 of 5
Lucy Liu
WHAT SHE WORE
A ruffled Max Azria watercolor dress with cutout Aldo shoes and a statement bracelet
WHERE
At the Good Day NY studios
WHY WE LOVE IT
Lucy Liu played with texture in a frilled dress and lattice-design sandals. The secret to mixing standout pieces? Follow Liu's example and choose shoes in a color that won't compete.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM