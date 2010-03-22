Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 22, 2010
1. Eva Longoria Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
A Karen Millen sheath with Yves Saint Laurent patent platforms
WHERE
Celebrating the $1 million donation from AT&T to PADRES Contra El Cancer in Burbank, California
WHY WE LOVE IT
Eva Longoria Parker played up her shape in a striped design with a flattering black inset at the waist. Accentuate your own hourglass by adding a contrasting belt to a light-colored sheath.
March 22, 2010
2. Keira Knightley
WHAT SHE WORE
Knightley rocked the digital-print trend in a floor-length gown from Erdem, accessorized with a pearl ring and a diamond bangle
WHERE
The Olivier Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London
March 22, 2010
3. Ginnifer Goodwin
WHAT SHE WORE
Goodwin stood out in a crimson lace Valentino dress and pewter satin pumps
WHERE
The Genesis Awards in Beverly Hills
March 22, 2010
4. Kristen Bell
WHAT SHE WORE
Bell skipped the jewelry, wearing a tiered Monique Lhuillier LBD with an embellished illusion neckline and Jimmy Choo pumps
WHERE
The Genesis Awards in Beverly Hills
March 22, 2010
5. Rachel Weisz
WHAT SHE WORE
Weisz chose a Narciso Rodriguez gown with a draped neckline and a trumpet skirt; she added a satin box clutch and delicate bracelets
WHERE
The Olivier Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London
