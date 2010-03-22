

WHAT SHE WORE

A Karen Millen sheath with Yves Saint Laurent patent platforms



WHERE

Celebrating the $1 million donation from AT&T to PADRES Contra El Cancer in Burbank, California



WHY WE LOVE IT

Eva Longoria Parker played up her shape in a striped design with a flattering black inset at the waist. Accentuate your own hourglass by adding a contrasting belt to a light-colored sheath.