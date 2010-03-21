Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 21, 2010
1. Vanessa Hudgens
WHAT SHE WORE
A sequined gold All Saints dress with nude peep-toe platforms.
WHERE
ShoWest 2010 closing ceremony in Las Vegas
WHY WE LOVE IT
Vanessa Hudgens sparkled in a sequined dress with a simple silhouette. Get her look by pairing a high-shine outfit with peep-toe heels in a neutral color.
-
March 21, 2010
2. Madonna
WHAT SHE WORE
Madonna topped her striped Louis Vuitton minidress with a textured black coat, over-the-knee boots, a structured Loewe bag and fingerless gloves.
WHERE
Outside Morimoto restaurant in N.Y.C.
-
March 21, 2010
3. Sarah Jessica Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
Parker let her acid yellow, one-shoulder Lanvin dress shine by pairing it with blush pumps.
WHERE
ShoWest's Big Picture 2010 event in Las Vegas
-
March 21, 2010
4. Kristin Davis
WHAT SHE WORE
Davis matched her embellished Oscar de la Renta LBD with black patent peep-toes.
WHERE
ShoWest 2010 closing ceremony in Las Vegas
-
March 21, 2010
5. Dakota Fanning
WHAT SHE WORE
Fanning added a pop of color to her strapless embroidered cream dress with purple platform suede Brian Atwood pumps and finished the look with spiked Anita Ko bracelets.
WHERE
The Runaways screening at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin
