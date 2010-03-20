

WHAT SHE WORE

A sheer butterfly-print Patterson J. Kincaid top, gold leaf-shaped earrings, black wide-legged pants and a matching Hermes Birkin bag.



WHERE

The Shipley & Halmos event at Confederacy boutique in L.A.



WHY WE LOVE IT

Hilary Duff paired chic wide-legged trousers with a breezy print top and large leaf-shaped earrings for a polished day-to-night look. This spring, mix basic black with gauzy, floral separates and gold statement jewelry.



