-
March 20, 2010
1. Hilary Duff
WHAT SHE WORE
A sheer butterfly-print Patterson J. Kincaid top, gold leaf-shaped earrings, black wide-legged pants and a matching Hermes Birkin bag.
WHERE
The Shipley & Halmos event at Confederacy boutique in L.A.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Hilary Duff paired chic wide-legged trousers with a breezy print top and large leaf-shaped earrings for a polished day-to-night look. This spring, mix basic black with gauzy, floral separates and gold statement jewelry.
TODAY'S COLOR: GREEN Celebrate InStyle's April Color issue by shopping a different shade every day this week!
-
March 20, 2010
2. Jennifer Aniston
WHAT SHE WORE
Aniston went for head-to-toe black in a sheath dress, Rick Owens leather jacket and strappy sandals
WHERE
Outside the after-party for the N.Y.C. premiere of The Bounty Hunter
-
March 20, 2010
3. Whitney Port
WHAT SHE WORE
Port mixed a polka-dot Rebecca Taylor denim mini with a ruffled Swiss-dot top and leather jacket; she finished the look with bow-bedecked red satin sandals
WHERE
The Target Autumn/Winter fashion presentation in Sydney, Australia
-
March 20, 2010
4. Kate Moss
WHAT SHE WORE
The ever-inventive Moss accessorized her light-wash jeans, pink tee and black blazer with a fringed velvet shawl, Balmain boots and a Kate Moss for Longchamp bag
WHERE
The London launch of Stella McCartney's children's clothing collection for Gap
-
March 20, 2010
5. Vanessa Hudgens
WHAT SHE WORE
Hudgens topped a leopard-print Tucker dress with a belted blazer by The Row and black peep-toe Sergio Rossi pumps.
WHERE
The CBS ShoWest luncheon in Las Vegas
