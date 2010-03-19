Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 19, 2010
1. Sarah Jessica Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
A black sculpted tulle Marchesa minidress and black platform pumps.
WHERE
ShoWest 2010 closing ceremony in Las Vegas
WHY WE LOVE IT
The delicately beaded shooting star embroidery was the standout detail on Sarah Jessica Parker's sculpted tulle dress. Draw attention to your décolletage with a sheath bearing a detailed or embellished neckline.
TODAY'S COLOR: BLUSH Celebrate InStyle's April Color issue by shopping a different shade every day this week!
-
March 19, 2010
2. Katherine Heigl
WHAT SHE WORE
Heigl paired a plunging raspberry Donna Karan dress with gold Christian Louboutin platform slingbacks.
WHERE
ShoWest 2010 closing ceremony in Las Vegas
-
March 19, 2010
3. Jennifer Lopez
WHAT SHE WORE
Lopez wore her sleek sleeveless gray blouse and pencil skirt with T-strap metallic Sergio Rossi heels and a jeweled belt.
WHERE
CBS Films ShoWest 2010 luncheon in Las Vegas
-
March 19, 2010
4. Amanda Seyfried
WHAT SHE WORE
Seyfried contrasted her soft grey one-shoulder Valentino minidress with dark strappy heels.
WHERE
ShoWest 2010 closing ceremony in Las Vegas
-
March 19, 2010
5. Kristen Stewart
WHAT SHE WORE
Stewart rocked a strapless rust-colored leather Jasmine di Milo dress with black platform pumps.
WHERE
The Runaways premiere at SXSW Film Festival in Austin
