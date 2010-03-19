

WHAT SHE WORE

A black sculpted tulle Marchesa minidress and black platform pumps.



WHERE

ShoWest 2010 closing ceremony in Las Vegas



WHY WE LOVE IT

The delicately beaded shooting star embroidery was the standout detail on Sarah Jessica Parker's sculpted tulle dress. Draw attention to your décolletage with a sheath bearing a detailed or embellished neckline.



