Look of the Day
-
March 18, 2010
1. Kristen Stewart
WHAT SHE WORE
A sequined and beaded Emilio Pucci dress and Sergio Rossi pumps
WHERE
The N.Y.C. premiere of The Runaways hosted by Tommy Hilfiger and Quintessentially
WHY WE LOVE IT
Kristen Stewart skipped the statement jewelry and let her intricately embellished minidress take the spotlight. Consider going sans necklace the next time you wear a sparkly number.
TODAY'S COLOR: RED Celebrate InStyle's April Color issue by shopping a different shade every day this week!
-
March 18, 2010
2. Nicole Richie
WHAT SHE WORE
Richie chose a single-shoulder Missoni column gown, accessorized with gold bangles
WHERE
The opening of the Beverly Hills Missoni store
-
March 18, 2010
3. Emilie de Ravin
WHAT SHE WORE
De Ravin added edge to her Chantilly lace Oscar de la Renta dress with studded Brian Atwood heels and chunky Bulgari jewelry
WHERE
The London premiere of Remember Me
-
March 18, 2010
4. Dakota Fanning
WHAT SHE WORE
Fanning accented her Elie Saab Haute Couture hand-embroidered cocktail dress with nude pumps from Brian Atwood
WHERE
The N.Y.C. premiere of The Runaways hosted by Tommy Hilfiger and Quintessentially
-
March 18, 2010
5. Ali Larter
WHAT SHE WORE
Larter rocked a digital-print Brian Reyes strapless sheath with silver sandals and shoulder-dusting chain earrings
WHERE
Hosting the launch of the 2010 Acura ZDX and a gallery viewing for photographer Erik Madigan Heck at the W Hollywood
