

WHAT SHE WORE

A sequined and beaded Emilio Pucci dress and Sergio Rossi pumps



WHERE

The N.Y.C. premiere of The Runaways hosted by Tommy Hilfiger and Quintessentially



WHY WE LOVE IT

Kristen Stewart skipped the statement jewelry and let her intricately embellished minidress take the spotlight. Consider going sans necklace the next time you wear a sparkly number.



