Look of the Day
-
March 17, 2010
1. Jennifer Aniston
WHAT SHE WORE
A nude Donna Karan gown with Fred Leighton jewelry, Jimmy Choo sandals and a Ferragamo clutch
WHERE
The N.Y.C. premiere of The Bounty Hunter
WHY WE LOVE IT
Jennifer Aniston looked like a goddess in a draped single-sleeve gown with a cutout shoulder detail. Not ready to bare arms like Jen? Show a little skin in a long-sleeve dress with a flattering off-the-shoulder neckline.
TODAY'S COLOR: PURPLE Celebrate InStyle's April Color issue by shopping a different shade every day this week!
-
March 17, 2010
2. Ashley Greene
WHAT SHE WORE
Greene gave her black skinnies and leather-accented bomber a feminine touch with a floral-print top, peep-toe heels and dramatic drop earrings
WHERE
The SXSW premiere of Skateland in Austin, Texas
-
March 17, 2010
3. Sarah Jessica Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
Parker layered a Marchesa tuxedo dress (worn as a jacket!) over a periwinkle Halston Heritagedress and added satin Ferragamo pumps, a metal mesh Halston Heritage bag and statement jewelry
WHERE
Launching the Halston Heritage Collection at The Bay in Toronto, Canada
-
March 17, 2010
4. Jennifer Lopez
WHAT SHE WORE
Lopez paired a mod black and white minidress with satin peep-toes
WHERE
The New York City Police Foundation gala at the Waldorf Astoria in Manhattan
-
March 17, 2010
5. Lauren Conrad
WHAT SHE WORE
Conrad accessorized her belted beige 3.1 Phillip Lim minidress with brown sandals and a matching Marc by Marc Jacobs satchel
WHERE
The Shopbop.com Spring Trends Dinner at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles
