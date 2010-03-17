

WHAT SHE WORE

A nude Donna Karan gown with Fred Leighton jewelry, Jimmy Choo sandals and a Ferragamo clutch



WHERE

The N.Y.C. premiere of The Bounty Hunter



WHY WE LOVE IT

Jennifer Aniston looked like a goddess in a draped single-sleeve gown with a cutout shoulder detail. Not ready to bare arms like Jen? Show a little skin in a long-sleeve dress with a flattering off-the-shoulder neckline.



TODAY'S COLOR: PURPLE Celebrate InStyle's April Color issue by shopping a different shade every day this week!