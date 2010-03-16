

WHAT SHE WORE

A single-shoulder draped design from RM by Roland Mouret, accessorized with ankle-strap sandals, a patent clutch and a stack of bangles



WHERE

At the N.Y.C. premiere of Chloe



WHY WE LOVE IT

Amanda Seyfried complemented her fair complexion with a standout turquoise dress. This spring make your wardrobe pop with this flattering shade-or an equally attractive cobalt.



TODAY'S COLOR: BLUE Celebrate InStyle's April Color issue by shopping a different shade every day this week!