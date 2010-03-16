Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 16, 2010
1. Amanda Seyfried
WHAT SHE WORE
A single-shoulder draped design from RM by Roland Mouret, accessorized with ankle-strap sandals, a patent clutch and a stack of bangles
WHERE
At the N.Y.C. premiere of Chloe
WHY WE LOVE IT
Amanda Seyfried complemented her fair complexion with a standout turquoise dress. This spring make your wardrobe pop with this flattering shade-or an equally attractive cobalt.
TODAY'S COLOR: BLUE Celebrate InStyle's April Color issue by shopping a different shade every day this week!
March 16, 2010
2. Julianne Moore
WHAT SHE WORE
Moore chose a Bulgari clutch and cocktail ring to accent her draped blush Calvin Klein Collection dress
WHERE
At the N.Y.C. premiere of Chloe
March 16, 2010
3. Jessica Simpson
WHAT SHE WORE
Simpson accessorized a formfitting tomato-red Giambattista Valli sheath with burgundy YSL platforms
WHERE
Outside the ABC studios of Good Morning America in N.Y.C.
March 16, 2010
4. Anna Kendrick
WHAT SHE WORE
Kendrick gave her soft blue Alberta Ferretti dress some edge with a studded brown belt
WHERE
Promoting Up in the Air in Tokyo
March 16, 2010
5. Alicia Keys
WHAT SHE WORE
Keys added Louboutin peep-toe booties to her black and red butterfly-print dress
WHERE
Hosting Gotham Magazine's Annual Gala presented by Bing at N.Y.C.'s Capitale
