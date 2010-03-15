

WHAT SHE WORE

A custom Ralph & Russo satin mermaid gown with Swarovski crystal details



WHERE

The Noble Gift Gala at London's Dorchester Hotel



WHY WE LOVE IT

Despite her London location, Longoria Parker embodied Old Hollywood glamour in a Harlow-esque draped silk gown cut on the bias. If you love the look, but don't love your hips, skip the curve-clinging bias-cut in favor of a satin dress with an A-line skirt.