Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 15, 2010
1. Eva Longoria Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
A custom Ralph & Russo satin mermaid gown with Swarovski crystal details
WHERE
The Noble Gift Gala at London's Dorchester Hotel
WHY WE LOVE IT
Despite her London location, Longoria Parker embodied Old Hollywood glamour in a Harlow-esque draped silk gown cut on the bias. If you love the look, but don't love your hips, skip the curve-clinging bias-cut in favor of a satin dress with an A-line skirt.
-
March 15, 2010
2. Emma Roberts
WHAT SHE WORE
Roberts used her multi-hued Erickson Beamon necklace as a jumping-off point for an outfit that included a cobalt satin Reem Acra dress, an emerald-green Chanel clutch and bronze Brian Atwood peep-toes
WHERE
The Vanity Fair Academy Awards after-party
-
March 15, 2010
3. Jayma Mays
WHAT SHE WORE
Mays added tan Brian Atwood pumps and a matching Jimmy Choo clutch to her Christian Cota bustier and layered skirt
WHERE
The Glee panel discussion at PaleyFest in L.A.'s Saban Theatre
-
March 15, 2010
4. Portia de Rossi
WHAT SHE WORE
De Rossi accented her formfitting cobalt Victoria Beckham sheath with black accessories including patent pumps, a satin clutch, onyx drop earrings and an oversize cuff
WHERE
The Human Rights Campaign Gala in Los Angeles
-
March 15, 2010
5. Zoe Saldana
WHAT SHE WORE
Saldana played up the colors of her ombre Givenchy couture gown with a bold red clutch and nude double cuffs
WHERE
The Fox Searchlight Pictures Academy Awards after-party
March 15, 20101 of 5
Eva Longoria Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
A custom Ralph & Russo satin mermaid gown with Swarovski crystal details
WHERE
The Noble Gift Gala at London's Dorchester Hotel
WHY WE LOVE IT
Despite her London location, Longoria Parker embodied Old Hollywood glamour in a Harlow-esque draped silk gown cut on the bias. If you love the look, but don't love your hips, skip the curve-clinging bias-cut in favor of a satin dress with an A-line skirt.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM