March 14, 2010
1. Charlize Theron
WHAT SHE WORE
Head-to-toe Christian Dior including equestrian-style pants, a lace-print top, tailored blazer and pale-pink cutout sandals
WHERE
At the Christian Dior ready-to-wear show in Paris
WHY WE LOVE IT
Charlize Theron dressed up cropped jersey trousers with an ultra-feminine blouse, blazer and delicate heels. Try Charlize's technique and a show off a hot pair of shoes with pleated capris in denim or silk.
March 14, 2010
2. Camilla Belle
WHAT SHE WORE
Belle matched a whimsical tweed dress from Chanel to her towering platform sandals and finished the look with Cartier jewelry
WHERE
Chanel's pre-Oscar dinner at L.A.'s Madeo restaurant
March 14, 2010
3. Nicole Richie
WHAT SHE WORE
Richie topped an off-the-shoulder paisley chiffon blouse and skinny jeans with a oversize vest from her own Winter Kate line; she added cutout booties from her House of Harlow 1960 shoe collection
WHERE
Debuting her Winter Kate line at Nordstrom in Costa Mesa, Calif.
March 14, 2010
4. Kelly Ripa
WHAT SHE WORE
Ripa layered chains and pearls over her nude lace Stella McCartney dress and peep-toe Yves Saint Laurent pumps
WHERE
Outside the Late Show with David Letterman studios
March 14, 2010
5. Naomi Watts
WHAT SHE WORE
Watts added color to her black tuxedo jacket and leather leggings with a feather-print Liberty of London for Target tunic and emerald ballet flats
WHERE
The N.Y.C. launch of the Liberty of London for Target line
