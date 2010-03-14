

WHAT SHE WORE

Head-to-toe Christian Dior including equestrian-style pants, a lace-print top, tailored blazer and pale-pink cutout sandals



WHERE

At the Christian Dior ready-to-wear show in Paris



WHY WE LOVE IT

Charlize Theron dressed up cropped jersey trousers with an ultra-feminine blouse, blazer and delicate heels. Try Charlize's technique and a show off a hot pair of shoes with pleated capris in denim or silk.