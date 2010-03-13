Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 13, 2010
1. Sarah Jessica Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
A Stella McCartney blazer and lace dress, accessorized with black pumps, a metallic mesh bag and layered necklaces
WHERE
Bravo's 2010 Upfront Party at Skylight Studio in New York City
WHY WE LOVE IT
Sarah Jessica Parker mixed masculine and feminine by wearing a tuxedo-inspired jacket over a pink lace sheath. Add edge to a pretty party dress by topping it with a boyfriend blazer.
March 13, 2010
2. Whitney Port
WHAT SHE WORE
Port topped her little gray dress with a studded tweed jacket and completed the outfit with gladiator sandals and a chain bag
WHERE
Gen Art's Fresh Faces event at the Sky Bar at Miami Beach's Shore Club
March 13, 2010
3. Kate Moss
WHAT SHE WORE
Moss topped a classic striped sailor tee and skinny jeans with a cropped red Chanel cardigan and added ballet flats, a long pashmina and her own Kate Moss for Longchamp bag
WHERE
Leaving the Ritz Hotel in Paris
March 13, 2010
4. Alexa Chung
WHAT SHE WORE
Chung added a military-inspired Louis Vuitton coat to a lacy dress and accessorized with towering platforms and an oversize structured bag
WHERE
The Louis Vuitton runway show at the Cour Carree du Louvre in Paris
March 13, 2010
5. Sienna Miller
WHAT SHE WORE
Miller layered a blazer over an off-white ribbed sweater and tie-dye jeans; she finished the look with a charm-laden necklace, black oxford lace-ups and a Loewe bag
WHERE
Walking in New York City
