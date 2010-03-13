

WHAT SHE WORE

A Stella McCartney blazer and lace dress, accessorized with black pumps, a metallic mesh bag and layered necklaces



WHERE

Bravo's 2010 Upfront Party at Skylight Studio in New York City



WHY WE LOVE IT

Sarah Jessica Parker mixed masculine and feminine by wearing a tuxedo-inspired jacket over a pink lace sheath. Add edge to a pretty party dress by topping it with a boyfriend blazer.