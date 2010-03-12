

WHAT SHE WORE

An Alexander McQueen jacket over a silver embroidered Valentino Haute Couture minidress; she finished the look with strappy Jimmy Choo sandals and Fred Leighton diamonds



WHERE

The London premiere of The Bounty Hunter



WHY WE LOVE IT

Jennifer Aniston skipped an evening wrap and topped her sparkling mini with a laidback tuxedo jacket. Add a hip (and warm!) touch to a going-out dress with a flawlessly fitted blazer.