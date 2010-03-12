Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 12, 2010
1. Jennifer Aniston
WHAT SHE WORE
An Alexander McQueen jacket over a silver embroidered Valentino Haute Couture minidress; she finished the look with strappy Jimmy Choo sandals and Fred Leighton diamonds
WHERE
The London premiere of The Bounty Hunter
WHY WE LOVE IT
Jennifer Aniston skipped an evening wrap and topped her sparkling mini with a laidback tuxedo jacket. Add a hip (and warm!) touch to a going-out dress with a flawlessly fitted blazer.
-
March 12, 2010
2. Penelope Cruz
WHAT SHE WORE
Cruz showed off her shape in a graphic L'Wren Scott black and gray sheath with a matching bolero
WHERE
A Los Angeles press conference for her Best Supporting Actress nomination for Nine
-
March 12, 2010
3. Kristen Stewart
WHAT SHE WORE
Stewart chose a delicate coral peek-a-boo design from Doo.Ri and satin Jimmy Choo peep-toes
WHERE
The Los Angeles premiere of The Runaways
-
March 12, 2010
4. Dakota Fanning
WHAT SHE WORE
Fanning sparkled in a sequin and bead embellished Valentino Haute Couture dress and pewter Ferragamo pumps
WHERE
The Los Angeles premiere of The Runaways
-
March 12, 2010
5. Emma Roberts
WHAT SHE WORE
Roberts added sophisticated accessories to her ruffled Chanel dress, including a classic quilted bag and metallic platforms
WHERE
Chanel's pre-Oscar dinner at L.A.'s Madeo restaurant
March 12, 20101 of 5
Jennifer Aniston
WHAT SHE WORE
An Alexander McQueen jacket over a silver embroidered Valentino Haute Couture minidress; she finished the look with strappy Jimmy Choo sandals and Fred Leighton diamonds
WHERE
The London premiere of The Bounty Hunter
WHY WE LOVE IT
Jennifer Aniston skipped an evening wrap and topped her sparkling mini with a laidback tuxedo jacket. Add a hip (and warm!) touch to a going-out dress with a flawlessly fitted blazer.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM