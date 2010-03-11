

WHAT SHE WORE

A single-shoulder hand-embroidered design from Elie Saab Haute Couture



WHERE

The Laureus World Sports Awards in Abu Dhabi



WHY WE LOVE IT

Gwyneth Paltrow complemented her fair coloring in a nude gown with a shimmering overlay. When shopping for a dress that matches your skin tone, look for one with embellishment that will add dimension to a monochromatic ensemble.