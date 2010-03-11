Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 11, 2010
1. Gwyneth Paltrow
WHAT SHE WORE
A single-shoulder hand-embroidered design from Elie Saab Haute Couture
WHERE
The Laureus World Sports Awards in Abu Dhabi
WHY WE LOVE IT
Gwyneth Paltrow complemented her fair coloring in a nude gown with a shimmering overlay. When shopping for a dress that matches your skin tone, look for one with embellishment that will add dimension to a monochromatic ensemble.
-
March 11, 2010
2. Reese Witherspoon
WHAT SHE WORE
Witherspoon added plain black peep-toes to her cobalt peplum dress from Jason Wu
WHERE
The Vital Voices 2010 Global Leadership Awards at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
-
March 11, 2010
3. Ginnifer Goodwin
WHAT SHE WORE
Goodwin chose a gorgeously draped dress from Chanel
WHERE
The Chanel pre-Oscar dinner at L.A.'s Madeo restaurant
-
March 11, 2010
4. Jessica Biel
WHAT SHE WORE
Biel layered a black blazer over her shirred Thakoon floral dress and finished the look with lace and suede Oscar de la Renta sandals
WHERE
An N.Y.C. screening of Summit on the Summit: Kilimanjaro
-
March 11, 2010
5. Leighton Meester
WHAT SHE WORE
Meester played up the batik print of her Herve Leger by Max Azria bandage dress with pale blue Givenchy booties
WHERE
At the Haze nightclub in the Las Vegas Aria Resort and Casino
