Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 10, 2010
1. Beyonce
WHAT SHE WORE
An off-the-shoulder House of Dereon dress worn with diamond hoops and silver Casadei pumps
WHERE
The unveiling of the Beyonce Cosmetology Center at Phoenix House in N.Y.C.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Beyonce made metallics work for day by wearing a flawlessly fitted sheath in palest platinum. Try pairing a brocade pencil skirt in light silver with a basic button-down for an office-appropriate look with shine.
-
March 10, 2010
2. Diane Kruger
WHAT SHE WORE
Kruger made haute couture look effortless in her T-shirt silhouette sequined Chanel minidress
WHERE
The Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar party at L.A.'s Madeo restaurant
-
March 10, 2010
3. Nicole Richie
WHAT SHE WORE
Richie brought the glamour in a trailing cobalt Zac Posen gown trimmed with satin and velvet
WHERE
The Montblanc cocktail party to benefit UNICEF at L.A.'s Soho House
-
March 10, 2010
4. America Ferrera
WHAT SHE WORE
Ferrera added bamboo hoops and peep-toe Louboutins to her sparkling vintage Angelo Tarlazzi bubble dress
WHERE
The N.Y.C. premiere of Our Family Wedding
-
March 10, 2010
5. Kate Bosworth
WHAT SHE WORE
Ever fashion-forward, Bosworth chose a artistically draped tie-dye Peter Pilotto dress
WHERE
The Montblanc cocktail party to benefit UNICEF at L.A.'s Soho House
