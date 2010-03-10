

WHAT SHE WORE

An off-the-shoulder House of Dereon dress worn with diamond hoops and silver Casadei pumps



WHERE

The unveiling of the Beyonce Cosmetology Center at Phoenix House in N.Y.C.



WHY WE LOVE IT

Beyonce made metallics work for day by wearing a flawlessly fitted sheath in palest platinum. Try pairing a brocade pencil skirt in light silver with a basic button-down for an office-appropriate look with shine.