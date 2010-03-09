Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 9, 2010
1. Diane Kruger
WHAT SHE WORE
A Calvin Klein Collection dress accessorized with a box clutch, metallic sandals and diamond jewelry
WHERE
The Vanity Fair Academy Awards after-party
WHY WE LOVE IT
Diane Kruger had a sleek take on see-through in a sheer red sheath layered over white underpinnings. Take on the peek-a-boo trend by topping a light-colored slip dress with a colorful chiffon tank.
-
March 9, 2010
2. Salma Hayek
WHAT SHE WORE
Hayek paid tribute to the late Alexander McQueen in one of his sculptural designs; she accented the dress's nature-inspired print with a spider-bedecked necklace and a brown clutch and platforms
WHERE
The Vanity Fair Academy Awards after-party
-
March 9, 2010
3. Jennifer Hudson
WHAT SHE WORE
Hudson chose a waist-hugging cobalt halter dress from Michael Kors and Stephen Russell diamonds
WHERE
The Vanity Fair Academy Awards after-party
-
March 9, 2010
4. Kate Beckinsale
WHAT SHE WORE
Beckinsale put a modern spin on Old Hollywood glamour in a slinky silver Kaufmanfranco gown; she completed the look with a patent clutch and a chrysoprase, rock crystal and diamond feather ring from Julia Cohen
WHERE
The Vanity Fair Academy Awards after-party
-
March 9, 2010
5. Kate Bosworth
WHAT SHE WORE
Bosworth glowed in a coral Valentino gown with dramatic ruffles
WHERE
The Vanity Fair Academy Awards after-party
