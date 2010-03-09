

WHAT SHE WORE

A Calvin Klein Collection dress accessorized with a box clutch, metallic sandals and diamond jewelry



WHERE

The Vanity Fair Academy Awards after-party



WHY WE LOVE IT

Diane Kruger had a sleek take on see-through in a sheer red sheath layered over white underpinnings. Take on the peek-a-boo trend by topping a light-colored slip dress with a colorful chiffon tank.