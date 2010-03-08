Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 8, 2010
1. Jennifer Lopez
WHAT SHE WORE
An iridescent pale pink silk organza Armani Prive gown, Ferragamo satin pumps and Cartier jewels
WHERE
The 82nd Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood
WHY WE LOVE IT
A sheer side train accented with Swarovski crystals added an ethereal element to Jennifer Lopez's sleek silhouette. Let dramatic details shine by keeping jewelry classic and accessories minimal.
March 8, 2010
2. Charlize Theron
WHAT SHE WORE
Theron made a glamorous statement in a lilac satin gown by Dior Haute Couture and diamond cluster earrings by Harry Winston
WHERE
The 82nd Annual Academy Awards at L.A.'s Kodak Theatre
March 8, 2010
3. Sandra Bullock
WHAT SHE WORE
Bullock lit up the red carpet in a gold column gown with an embroidered bodice by Marchesa and Jimmy Choo platform sandals
WHERE
The 82nd Annual Academy Awards at L.A.'s Kodak Theatre
March 8, 2010
4. Demi Moore
WHAT SHE WORE
Moore complemented a ruffled Atelier Versace gown with Van Cleef & Arpels pearl, sapphire and diamond tassel earrings and a diamond bracelet
WHERE
The 82nd Annual Academy Awards at L.A.'s Kodak Theatre
March 8, 2010
5. Cameron Diaz
WHAT SHE WORE
Diaz chose a metallic Oscar de la Renta gown with gold and diamond pave circle earrings and a diamond ring by Cartier
WHERE
The 82nd Annual Academy Awards at L.A.'s Kodak Theatre
