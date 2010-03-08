WHAT SHE WOREAn iridescent pale pink silk organza Armani Prive gown, Ferragamo satin pumps and Cartier jewelsWHEREThe 82nd Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in HollywoodWHY WE LOVE ITA sheer side train accented with Swarovski crystals added an ethereal element to Jennifer Lopez's sleek silhouette. Let dramatic details shine by keeping jewelry classic and accessories minimal.• See Jennifer Lopez's best looks