WHAT SHE WOREA light-as-air Ralph Lauren dress with Sergio Rossi heels, a Ferragamo clutch and Tiffany & Co. jewelryWHEREThe Independent Spirit Awards at L.A.'s Nokia TheatreWHY WE LOVE ITOlivia Wilde embodied bohemian glamour wearing a flowing gown in a subtle paisley print. Flatter a patterned piece by skipping the statement jewelry and accessorizing with delicate bangles a la Wilde.• See Olivia Wilde's best looks