Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 7, 2010
1. Olivia Wilde
WHAT SHE WORE
A light-as-air Ralph Lauren dress with Sergio Rossi heels, a Ferragamo clutch and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
WHERE
The Independent Spirit Awards at L.A.'s Nokia Theatre
WHY WE LOVE IT
Olivia Wilde embodied bohemian glamour wearing a flowing gown in a subtle paisley print. Flatter a patterned piece by skipping the statement jewelry and accessorizing with delicate bangles a la Wilde.
See Olivia Wilde's best looks
-
March 7, 2010
2. Carey Mulligan
WHAT SHE WORE
Mulligan rocked a leather and lace Christopher Kane dress with cutout sandals from Rupert Sanderson
WHERE
The Independent Spirit Awards at L.A.'s Nokia Theatre
See Carey Mulligan's best looks
-
March 7, 2010
3. Vera Farmiga
WHAT SHE WORE
Farmiga added leg-lengthening nude heels to a ruby bustier dress from Marchesa
WHERE
The Independent Spirit Awards at L.A.'s Nokia Theatre
See Vera Farmiga's best looks
-
March 7, 2010
4. Taraji P. Henson
WHAT SHE WORE
Henson accented a shape-flaunting draped dress from Kevan Hall with strappy sandals and Piaget diamonds
WHERE
The Independent Spirit Awards at L.A.'s Nokia Theatre
See Taraji P. Henson's best looks
-
March 7, 2010
5. Maria Bello
WHAT SHE WORE
Bello complemented her shimmering, single-shoulder Kaufmanfranco dress with cream Jimmy Choo peep-toes and a matching clutch
WHERE
The Independent Spirit Awards at L.A.'s Nokia Theatre
See Maria Bello's best looks
