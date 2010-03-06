WHAT SHE WOREA custom-made mesh halter and crystal-embellished platforms from Gucci worn with leggingsWHEREThe 40/40 club after-party for Jay-Z's Madison Square Garden concertWHY WE LOVE ITBeyonce paired a sparkly tank with sexy black leggings for an easy but glamorous after-dark look. Get her style by dressing up a pair of skinny jeans with a sequined tee.• See Beyonce's best looks