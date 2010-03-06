Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 6, 2010
1. Beyonce
WHAT SHE WORE
A custom-made mesh halter and crystal-embellished platforms from Gucci worn with leggings
WHERE
The 40/40 club after-party for Jay-Z's Madison Square Garden concert
WHY WE LOVE IT
Beyonce paired a sparkly tank with sexy black leggings for an easy but glamorous after-dark look. Get her style by dressing up a pair of skinny jeans with a sequined tee.
March 6, 2010
2. Amanda Seyfried
WHAT SHE WORE
Seyfried topped her Louis Vuitton outfit with a black leather jacket
WHERE
A Louis Vuitton private dinner held on the Rodeo Drive store's rooftop terrace
March 6, 2010
3. Camilla Belle
WHAT SHE WORE
Belle chose a glamorous draped Valentino gown, worn with diamond earrings and a sequined clutch
WHERE
The Pre-Oscar Hollywood Domino Gala at Bar 210 in Beverly Hills
March 6, 2010
4. Zoe Saldana
WHAT SHE WORE
Saldana layered a Louis Vuitton sequined jacket over a pink print dress and added a minaudiere from the brand
WHERE
A Louis Vuitton private dinner held on the Rodeo Drive store's rooftop terrace
March 6, 2010
5. Jayma Mays
WHAT SHE WORE
Mays complemented her red locks with a golden chainmail Alexandra Vidal dress, Tunney clutch and strappy sandals
WHERE
The Women in Film Pre-Oscar cocktail party in Los Angeles
