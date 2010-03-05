Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 5, 2010
1. Zoe Saldana
WHAT SHE WORE
A lace-embellished Valentino design with a tiered crochet skirt accessorized with a metallic bag and strappy sandals, both from Christian Louboutin
WHERE
The Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel
WHY WE LOVE IT
Zoe Saldana grounded her ethereal dress with earthy leather platform pumps. Get her look by adding cutout sandals or peep-toe booties to a light-as-air sundress.
-
March 5, 2010
2. Molly Sims
WHAT SHE WORE
Sims played up her waist in a faux-wrap dress with side ruching; she accessorized with strappy sandals and crystal bracelets from her Grayce line
WHERE
The Pre-Oscar Hollywood Domino Gala at L.A.'s Beverly Hilton Hotel
-
March 5, 2010
3. Camilla Belle
WHAT SHE WORE
Belle brought out the gold leaf embellishment on her Jason Wu sheath with Cartier jewelry; she finished the look with lavender pumps
WHERE
The Women in Film Pre-Oscars party sponsored by MAC Cosmetics and Perrier Jouet at a private residence in Los Angeles
-
March 5, 2010
4. Demi Moore
WHAT SHE WORE
Moore accessorized a sapphire column gown from Victoria Beckham Collection with a Bulgari embroidered clutch and Jack Vartanian jewelry, including an oversize cuff
WHERE
The Pre-Oscar Hollywood Domino Gala at L.A.'s Beverly Hilton Hotel
-
March 5, 2010
5. Jennifer Lopez
WHAT SHE WORE
Lopez chose a sparkling single-sleeve dress from Kaufmanfranco and added YSL platforms and a feathered Etro clutch
WHERE
The RADD Grey Goose party at L.A.'s Soho House
