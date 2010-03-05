WHAT SHE WOREA lace-embellished Valentino design with a tiered crochet skirt accessorized with a metallic bag and strappy sandals, both from Christian LouboutinWHEREThe Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon at the Beverly Hills HotelWHY WE LOVE ITZoe Saldana grounded her ethereal dress with earthy leather platform pumps. Get her look by adding cutout sandals or peep-toe booties to a light-as-air sundress.• See Zoe Saldana's best looks