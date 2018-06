WHAT SHE WOREA draped ivory Viktor & Rolf design accessorized with a snakeskin clutch, bow belt, Casadei patent gladiators and heavy-metal Joomi Lim braceletsWHEREGlobal Green USA's Pre-Oscar Party at L.A.'s AvalonWHY WE LOVE ITJessica Alba added edge to her lace-inset dress with rough and tough accessories, including dangerously studded bangles. Get her look by punking up a delicate camisole with a spiked chain • See Jessica Alba's best looks