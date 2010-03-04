Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 4, 2010
1. Jessica Alba
WHAT SHE WORE
A draped ivory Viktor & Rolf design accessorized with a snakeskin clutch, bow belt, Casadei patent gladiators and heavy-metal Joomi Lim bracelets
WHERE
Global Green USA's Pre-Oscar Party at L.A.'s Avalon
WHY WE LOVE IT
Jessica Alba added edge to her lace-inset dress with rough and tough accessories, including dangerously studded bangles. Get her look by punking up a delicate camisole with a spiked chain.
-
March 4, 2010
2. Jordana Brewster
WHAT SHE WORE
Brewster layered a J. Crew blazer over a Madewell floral-print shift and accessorized with chunky Chloe sandals and a blue Chanel bag
WHERE
Pre-Oscar Poolside Party benefiting The Red Cross and Chile Relief Fund at the Beverly Wilshire in L.A.
-
March 4, 2010
3. Kristen Bell
WHAT SHE WORE
Bell chose a shimmering single-shoulder dress from Lela Rose and Jerome C. Rousseau black patent sandals
WHERE
The Artists for Peace and Justice benefit held at L.A.'s Bar Nineteen 12
-
March 4, 2010
4. Olivia Wilde
WHAT SHE WORE
Wilde mixed leather with leather, pairing a zip-front jacket with a pencil skirt; she accessorized with a glittering snake chain necklace, a Christian Louboutin clutch and cut-out booties by Cesare Paciotti
WHERE
The Artists for Peace and Justice benefit held at L.A.'s Bar Nineteen 12
-
March 4, 2010
5. Anna Kendrick
WHAT SHE WORE
Kendrick topped a sailor-striped shirt and black miniskirt with a textured white tulip coat from Louis Vuitton; she completed the look with studded Vero Cuoio booties
WHERE
Pre-Oscar Poolside Party benefiting The Red Cross and Chile Relief Fund at the Beverly Wilshire in L.A.
