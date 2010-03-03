WHAT SHE WOREA purple satin Vera Wang dress, a studded clutch and peep-toe heelsWHEREAn L.A. dinner in honor of Vera Wang's latest store openingWHY WE LOVE ITReese Witherspoon looked simply sexy in a draped jewel-toned dress in gleaming satin. When wearing this delicate fabric, keep it wrinkle-free by pulling your dress taut beneath you when seated and smoothing the front of the dress to prevent creases.• See Reese Witherspoon's best looks