Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 3, 2010
1. Reese Witherspoon
WHAT SHE WORE
A purple satin Vera Wang dress, a studded clutch and peep-toe heels
WHERE
An L.A. dinner in honor of Vera Wang's latest store opening
WHY WE LOVE IT
Reese Witherspoon looked simply sexy in a draped jewel-toned dress in gleaming satin. When wearing this delicate fabric, keep it wrinkle-free by pulling your dress taut beneath you when seated and smoothing the front of the dress to prevent creases.
-
March 3, 2010
2. Keira Knightley
WHAT SHE WORE
Knightley played with pattern, pairing a lady-print blouse with a puppy-print miniskirt, both from Miu Miu; she completed the look with satin platforms from the brand and a classic quilted bag
WHERE
The Laurence Olivier Awards nominees luncheon at London's Haymarket Hotel
• See Keira Knightley's best looks
-
March 3, 2010
3. Salma Hayek
WHAT SHE WORE
Hayek added edge to her ruffled navy dress with ankle-tie booties
WHERE
The Nickelodeon and Children's Defense Fund launch of the Dora the Explorer "Beyond the Backpack" campaign in Burbank
• See Salma Hayek's best looks
-
March 3, 2010
4. Emma Roberts
WHAT SHE WORE
Roberts accessorized a knit top and pencil skirt from Z Spoke by Zac Posen with a waist-cinching red belt
WHERE
The L.A. launch of Z Spoke by Zac Posen hosted by Saks Fifth Avenue at Mr. Chow
• See Emma Roberts's best looks
-
March 3, 2010
5. Renee Zellweger
WHAT SHE WORE
Zellweger selected a draped burgundy bustier and a straight skirt, both from Vera Wang, and added delicate Jimmy Choo sandals and chunky gold jewelry
WHERE
An L.A. dinner in honor of Vera Wang's latest store opening
• See Renee Zellweger's best looks
