Look of the Day
March 2, 2010
1. Zoe Saldana
WHAT SHE WORE
A ruffled silk top and formfitting skirt, both from Max Mara, with Brian Atwood patent booties
WHERE
A Milan party hosted by Vogue.it
WHY WE LOVE IT
Saldana mixed a ruched blouse with a slim pencil skirt for a no-fuss take on an after-dark look. Upgrade a simple skirt or old-favorite jeans in an instant by adding a textured top.
March 2, 2010
2. Rachel Bilson
WHAT SHE WORE
Bilson layered a vintage-inspired Z Spoke print dress over slim leather leggings and T-strap shoes
WHERE
The L.A. launch of Z Spoke by Zac Posen hosted by Saks Fifth Avenue at Mr. Chow
March 2, 2010
3. Emilie de Ravin
WHAT SHE WORE
De Ravin added contrast to her light-as-air Gianfranco Ferre single-shoulder dress with ankle-wrap platform sandals
WHERE
The N.Y.C. premiere of Remember Me
March 2, 2010
4. Ginnifer Goodwin
WHAT SHE WORE
Goodwin complemented her colorful floral Christian Dior dress with a jeweled minaudiere and House of Lavande turquoise earrings
WHERE
The opening of "The Stylist Project" exhibition at LeadAPRON in Los Angeles
March 2, 2010
5. Kristen Stewart
WHAT SHE WORE
Stewart dressed down a pair of gold lace trousers with a 1020 by Nicole leather jacket; she completed the look with satin Bally shoes
WHERE
The N.Y.C. premiere of Remember Me
