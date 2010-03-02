WHAT SHE WOREA ruffled silk top and formfitting skirt, both from Max Mara, with Brian Atwood patent bootiesWHEREA Milan party hosted by Vogue.itWHY WE LOVE ITSaldana mixed a ruched blouse with a slim pencil skirt for a no-fuss take on an after-dark look. Upgrade a simple skirt or old-favorite jeans in an instant by adding a textured top.• See Zoe Saldana's best looks