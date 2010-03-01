Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 1, 2010
1. Sandra Bullock
WHAT SHE WORE
An Alexander McQueen dress with Sergio Rossi platform pumps and a cobalt VBH clutch
WHERE
The NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in L.A.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Sandra Bullock wore a not-so-basic black dress embroidered with cherry blossoms and hummingbirds. Get a similar luxe effect by adding a gorgeously embellished shawl to a classic LBD.
• See Sandra Bullock's best looks
• Share on Twitter
-
March 1, 2010
2. Camilla Belle
WHAT SHE WORE
Belle selected a fanciful feathered dress and clutch, both from Marchesa; she finished the look with Cartier diamonds and bow-topped sandals
WHERE
The Audi Kick Off Oscar Week party in Los Angeles
• See Camilla Belle's best looks
-
March 1, 2010
3. Marion Cotillard
WHAT SHE WORE
Cotillard chose a champagne Christian Dior gown with a beaded lingerie-inspired bodice
WHERE
The Cesar Film Awards in Paris
• See Marion Cotillard's best looks
-
March 1, 2010
4. Ashley Greene
WHAT SHE WORE
Greene toughened up her floral chiffon Dolce & Gabbana babydoll dress with lace-up mesh booties
WHERE
The Dolce & Gabbana runway show in Milan
• See Ashley Greene's best looks
-
March 1, 2010
5. Julianne Moore
WHAT SHE WORE
Moore belted her sheer tiered Chloe cocktail dress and added a satin bag and jewels from Bulgari
WHERE
The Milan launch of the Bulgari Chandra bag at the Bulgari Hotel
• See Julianne Moore's best looks
March 1, 20101 of 5
Sandra Bullock
WHAT SHE WORE
An Alexander McQueen dress with Sergio Rossi platform pumps and a cobalt VBH clutch
WHERE
The NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in L.A.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Sandra Bullock wore a not-so-basic black dress embroidered with cherry blossoms and hummingbirds. Get a similar luxe effect by adding a gorgeously embellished shawl to a classic LBD.
• See Sandra Bullock's best looks
• Share on Twitter
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM