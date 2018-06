WHAT SHE WOREA Barlow lace-up skirt with a simple top, accessorized with a stack of bangles and platform pumpsWHEREThe Shopbop.com launch of Barlow at N.Y.C.'s Los FelizWHY WE LOVE ITBlake Lively played with color, pairing a plum top with a teal tank. Want to experiment with unexpected combinations? Try mixing muted shades, like Lively, or adding brights to brights.amp#149; See Blake Lively's best looksamp#149; Share on Twitter