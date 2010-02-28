Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 28, 2010
1. Blake Lively
WHAT SHE WORE
A Barlow lace-up skirt with a simple top, accessorized with a stack of bangles and platform pumps
WHERE
The Shopbop.com launch of Barlow at N.Y.C.'s Los Feliz
WHY WE LOVE IT
Blake Lively played with color, pairing a plum top with a teal tank. Want to experiment with unexpected combinations? Try mixing muted shades, like Lively, or adding brights to brights.
-
February 28, 2010
2. Jayma Mays
WHAT SHE WORE
Mays complemented her flirty Brian Reyes chartreuse dress with Brian Atwood shoes, Loree Rodkin bangles and bracelets and earrings from Ippolita
WHERE
The Costume Designers Guild Awards in Los Angeles
-
February 28, 2010
3. Elizabeth Banks
WHAT SHE WORE
Banks went winter white in a pearl and crystal embroidered Giorgio Armani Prive dress worn with House of Lavande jewelry and a Judith Leiber clutch
WHERE
The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences Scientific & Technical Awards in Los Angeles
-
February 28, 2010
4. Kristen Bell
WHAT SHE WORE
Bell chose a shimmering sequined Stella McCartney dress and bronze Jimmy Choo peep-toes
WHERE
The Costume Designers Guild Awards in Los Angeles
-
February 28, 2010
5. Nicole Kidman
WHAT SHE WORE
Kidman added turquoise slingbacks to her rust Lanvin dress
WHERE
The Costume Designers Guild Awards in Los Angeles
