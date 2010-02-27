Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 27, 2010
1. Eva Longoria Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
A sweater coat, blush top, faded jeans and Brian Atwood platforms
WHERE
A preview of the new Gap 1969 Jeans Shop in Los Angeles
WHY WE LOVE IT
Eva Longoria Parker stayed warm in style wearing the perfect transition piece: an oversize cardigan. Keep a layered look fuss-free by pairing a sweater coat with sleek separates, like the actress's skinny jeans and slim tank.
• See Eva Longoria Parker's best looks
-
February 27, 2010
2. Sienna Miller
WHAT SHE WORE
Miller paired a boxy boucle jacket and graphic-print tee with scalloped shorts over tights; she finished the look with patent booties and a Loewe bag
WHERE
The Matthew Williamson fashion show in London
• See Sienna Miller's best looks
-
February 27, 2010
3. Alexa Chung
WHAT SHE WORE
Chung sported head-to-toe Chanel including a floral-print babydoll dress and two-tone spectator pumps
WHERE
The
• See Alexa Chung's best looks
-
February 27, 2010
4. Mary-Kate Olsen
WHAT SHE WORE
Olsen added a cobalt Proenza Schouler clutch and multi-hued bangles to her pitch-black Burberry mini-trench
WHERE
The Burberry Prorsum fashion show in London
• See Mary-Kate Olsen's best looks
-
February 27, 2010
5. Ashley Olsen
WHAT SHE WORE
Olsen accessorized her heather gray sweater and subtly striped pants, both by Tommy Hilfiger, with Manolo Blahnik heels and vintage earrings
WHERE
The Tommy Hilfiger fashion show in N.Y.C.
• See Ashley Olsen's best looks
