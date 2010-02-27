

WHAT SHE WORE

A sweater coat, blush top, faded jeans and Brian Atwood platforms



WHERE

A preview of the new Gap 1969 Jeans Shop in Los Angeles



WHY WE LOVE IT

Eva Longoria Parker stayed warm in style wearing the perfect transition piece: an oversize cardigan. Keep a layered look fuss-free by pairing a sweater coat with sleek separates, like the actress's skinny jeans and slim tank.



