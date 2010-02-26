WHAT SHE WOREA sequined bronze Vivienne Westwood designWHEREThe London premiere of Alice in WonderlandWHY WE LOVE ITAnne Hathaway was every inch the siren in a figure-flaunting bustier dress. When choosing a corseted design, try going down a size or two-the top should shape your body, but still allow you to breathe easy.• See Anne Hathaway's best looks