Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 26, 2010
1. Anne Hathaway
WHAT SHE WORE
A sequined bronze Vivienne Westwood design
WHERE
The London premiere of Alice in Wonderland
WHY WE LOVE IT
Anne Hathaway was every inch the siren in a figure-flaunting bustier dress. When choosing a corseted design, try going down a size or two-the top should shape your body, but still allow you to breathe easy.
• See Anne Hathaway's best looks
• Share on Twitter
-
February 26, 2010
2. Maggie Gyllenhaal
WHAT SHE WORE
Gyllenhaal chose a bold crimson dress with an intricately draped neckline and added black tights and platform sandals
WHERE
An N.Y.C. cocktail party for USA Network's Character Approved Awards
• See Maggie Gyllenhaal's best looks
-
February 26, 2010
3. Anna Kendrick
WHAT SHE WORE
Kendrick accented her spectacular embellished Elie Saab haute couture gown with a Judith Leiber clutch and Neil Lane jewelry
WHERE
The Costume Designer's Guild Awards in Beverly Hills
• See Anna Kendrick's best looks
-
February 26, 2010
4. Anna Paquin
WHAT SHE WORE
Paquin highlighted the Swarovski crystals on her Marios Schwab print dress with a sparkling necklace; she finished the look with gladiator sandals
WHERE
The Costume Designer's Guild Awards in Beverly Hills
• See Anna Paquin's best looks
-
February 26, 2010
5. Mia Wasikowska
WHAT SHE WORE
Wasikowska went couture in a sweeping lace illusion gown from Valentino
WHERE
The London premiere of Alice in Wonderland
February 26, 20101 of 5
Anne Hathaway
WHAT SHE WORE
A sequined bronze Vivienne Westwood design
WHERE
The London premiere of Alice in Wonderland
WHY WE LOVE IT
Anne Hathaway was every inch the siren in a figure-flaunting bustier dress. When choosing a corseted design, try going down a size or two-the top should shape your body, but still allow you to breathe easy.
• See Anne Hathaway's best looks
• Share on Twitter
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM