Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 25, 2010
1. Thandie Newton
WHAT SHE WORE
An single-shoulder dress with a black beaded clutch and rose-gold sandals
WHERE
A private dinner in London
WHY WE LOVE IT
Thandie Newton's showpiece dress incorporated exquisite beading and gilded openwork lace. When wearing a stand-alone design, follow the actress's example and keep your hair, makeup and accessories quietly understated.
• See Thandie Newton's best looks
• Share on Twitter
-
February 25, 2010
2. Nicole Richie
WHAT SHE WORE
Richie rocked the lingerie look in a floor-length bias-cut slip dress of her own design
WHERE
The Parisian launch of her Winter Kate fashion line at Galeries Lafayette
• See Nicole Richie's best looks
-
February 25, 2010
3. Rose Byrne
WHAT SHE WORE
Byrne accessorized her red silk Z Spoke by Zac Posen dress with an obi-style belt, simple pumps and a beaded bracelet
WHERE
The Z Spoke by Zac Posen launch party at Saks Fifth Avenue in N.Y.C.
• See Rose Byrne's best looks
-
February 25, 2010
4. Carey Mulligan
WHAT SHE WORE
Mulligan chose a navy Nina Ricci goddess gown with floral accents
WHERE
The London Critics' Circle Film Awards at The Landmark Hotel
• See Carey Mulligan's best looks
-
February 25, 2010
5. Natalie Portman
WHAT SHE WORE
Portman smartly mixed high and low with a Rodarte dress, Dannijo necklace, vintage boots-and a canvas FEED U.S.A. bag
WHERE
The Vanity Fair and The FEED Foundation launch of The Hungry in America Project at Colicchio & Sons in N.Y.C.
• See Natalie Portman's best looks
February 25, 20101 of 5
Thandie Newton
WHAT SHE WORE
An single-shoulder dress with a black beaded clutch and rose-gold sandals
WHERE
A private dinner in London
WHY WE LOVE IT
Thandie Newton's showpiece dress incorporated exquisite beading and gilded openwork lace. When wearing a stand-alone design, follow the actress's example and keep your hair, makeup and accessories quietly understated.
• See Thandie Newton's best looks
• Share on Twitter
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM