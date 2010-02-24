WHAT SHE WOREA minidress and ankle-wrap sandals, both from Burberry ProrsumWHEREThe Burberry Prorsum show in LondonWHY WE LOVE ITKate Hudson stole the spotlight in an ultra-short sequined emerald design. When wearing shimmer all over, take a tip from Hudson and add chunky accessories in a neutral hue that won't compete with your dress.• See Kate Hudson's best looks