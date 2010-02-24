Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 24, 2010
1. Kate Hudson
WHAT SHE WORE
A minidress and ankle-wrap sandals, both from Burberry Prorsum
WHERE
The Burberry Prorsum show in London
WHY WE LOVE IT
Kate Hudson stole the spotlight in an ultra-short sequined emerald design. When wearing shimmer all over, take a tip from Hudson and add chunky accessories in a neutral hue that won't compete with your dress.
• See Kate Hudson's best looks
-
February 24, 2010
2. Claire Danes
WHAT SHE WORE
Danes accessorized her ruched Burberry Prorsum dress with a studded belt, caramel clutch and towering ankle-wrap platforms
WHERE
The Burberry Prorsum show in London
• See Claire Danes's best looks
-
February 24, 2010
3. Kate Moss
WHAT SHE WORE
Moss was a sleek flapper in a pearl-encrusted Valentino couture sheath and animal-print pumps
WHERE
The Love Ball at The Roundhouse in London
• See Kate Moss's best looks
-
February 24, 2010
4. Kristen Stewart
WHAT SHE WORE
Stewart layered a classic coat over a sheer wrap blouse and draped satin skirt, all from Burberry Prorsum, and added Bally shoes
WHERE
The Burberry Prorsum show in London
• See Kristen Stewart's best looks
-
February 24, 2010
5. Michelle Trachtenberg
WHAT SHE WORE
Trachtenberg accented her embroidered Marchesa sheath with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, green Louboutin pumps and a manicure to match
WHERE
The N.Y.C. premiere of Cop Out
• See Michelle Trachtenberg's best looks
