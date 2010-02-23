WHAT SHE WOREAn off-the-shoulder lace-embellished dress from Carolina HerreraWHEREThe final night of the Berlin International Film FestivalWHY WE LOVE ITRenee Zellweger skipped the jewelry and let her dramatic sleeves take center stage. Follow her example and let unique designs, like this blouson-sleeved number, go unadorned.• See Renee Zellweger's best looks