Look of the Day
February 23, 2010
1. Renee Zellweger
WHAT SHE WORE
An off-the-shoulder lace-embellished dress from Carolina Herrera
WHERE
The final night of the Berlin International Film Festival
WHY WE LOVE IT
Renee Zellweger skipped the jewelry and let her dramatic sleeves take center stage. Follow her example and let unique designs, like this blouson-sleeved number, go unadorned.
• See Renee Zellweger's best looks
February 23, 2010
2. Kristen Stewart
WHAT SHE WORE
Stewart played up her legs in a draped skirt Emilio Pucci bustier dress and criss-cross satin Bally sandals
WHERE
At the Elle Style Awards in London
February 23, 2010
3. Jennifer Garner
WHAT SHE WORE
Garner glowed in a brilliant fuchsia Dior minidress; she finished the look with a white-gold Cartier necklace and cork-soled wedges
WHERE
The "I Have a Dream" Foundation's Los Angeles Gospel Brunch
February 23, 2010
4. Carey Mulligan
WHAT SHE WORE
Mulligan sported head-to-toe Chanel, including an elaborately embroidered cheongsam-inspired dress
WHERE
Chanel's pre-BAFTA party at Annabel's in London
February 23, 2010
5. Kate Winslet
WHAT SHE WORE
Winslet accessorized a strong-shouldered satin Alexander McQueen design with peep-toes and a single gold cuff
WHERE
Lancome's pre-BAFTA party at The St. Martins Lane Hotel in London
