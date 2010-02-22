Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 22, 2010
1. Kate Winslet
WHAT SHE WORE
A gown and sandals from Stella McCartney with Tiffany amp Co. jewelry
WHERE
The BAFTAs at the Royal Opera House in London
WHY WE LOVE IT
Kate Winslet showed off her svelte shape in a peek-a-boo gown with lace insets. Don't have the star's trim waist? Get the look in a dress with sheer illusion sleeves.
amp#149; Share on Twitter
-
February 22, 2010
2. Claire Danes
WHAT SHE WORE
Burberry designer Christopher Bailey created a custom silk goddess gown for Danes; she finished the look with Tiffany & Co. jewels
WHERE
The BAFTAs at the Royal Opera House in London
-
February 22, 2010
3. Audrey Tautou
WHAT SHE WORE
Tautou accessorized her cocktail-length coral Lanvin dress with pops of red: lipstick, pumps and clutch included
WHERE
The BAFTAs at the Royal Opera House in London
-
February 22, 2010
4. Vera Farmiga
WHAT SHE WORE
Farmiga accented her single-shoulder Marchesa gown with a black grosgrain belt from the brand and Asprey jewelry
WHERE
The BAFTAs at the Royal Opera House in London
-
February 22, 2010
5. Carey Mulligan
WHAT SHE WORE
Mulligan chose an off-the-shoulder print dress from Vionnet with a trailing overskirt; she completed the look with cutout YSL sandals and vintage Fred Leighton diamonds
WHERE
The BAFTAs at the Royal Opera House in London
February 22, 20101 of 5
Kate Winslet
WHAT SHE WORE
A gown and sandals from Stella McCartney with Tiffany amp Co. jewelry
WHERE
The BAFTAs at the Royal Opera House in London
WHY WE LOVE IT
Kate Winslet showed off her svelte shape in a peek-a-boo gown with lace insets. Don't have the star's trim waist? Get the look in a dress with sheer illusion sleeves.
amp#149; Share on Twitter
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM