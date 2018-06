WHAT SHE WOREA gown and sandals from Stella McCartney with Tiffany amp Co. jewelryWHEREThe BAFTAs at the Royal Opera House in LondonWHY WE LOVE ITKate Winslet showed off her svelte shape in a peek-a-boo gown with lace insets. Don't have the star's trim waist? Get the look in a dress with sheer illusion sleeves.amp#149; Share on Twitter