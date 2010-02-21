Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 21, 2010
1. Penelope Cruz
WHAT SHE WORE
A custom-made L'Wren Scott gown, Casadei pumps and a glittering minaudiere
WHERE
The Paris premiere of Nine
WHY WE LOVE IT
Penelope Cruz brought bold shoulders to the red carpet in a pale pink column gown with sequined epaulettes. When trying the trend in an after-dark look, choose a simple silhouette with standout sleeves.
• Share on Twitter
-
February 21, 2010
2. Kerry Washington
WHAT SHE WORE
Washington accessorized her bouffant Calvin Klein Collection shift with lace-up sandals and a snakeskin clutch
WHERE
The Calvin Klein Collection after-party in N.Y.C.
-
February 21, 2010
3. Kirsten Dunst
WHAT SHE WORE
Dunst chose an elegant all-black outfit from Rodarte including a satin dress with a pleated bodice and simple pumps
WHERE
The Rodarte exhibit cocktail party at the Cooper Hewitt Museum in N.Y.C.
-
February 21, 2010
4. Naomi Watts
WHAT SHE WORE
Watts added chunky suede sandals to her Calvin Klein Collection T-shirt dress
WHERE
The Calvin Klein Collection runway show in N.Y.C.
-
February 21, 2010
5. Kate Bosworth
WHAT SHE WORE
Bosworth paired a sleek ostrich skirt with a sheer blouse and finished the look with a box clutch and black pumps
WHERE
The Calvin Klein Collection runway show in N.Y.C.
February 21, 20101 of 5
Penelope Cruz
WHAT SHE WORE
A custom-made L'Wren Scott gown, Casadei pumps and a glittering minaudiere
WHERE
The Paris premiere of Nine
WHY WE LOVE IT
Penelope Cruz brought bold shoulders to the red carpet in a pale pink column gown with sequined epaulettes. When trying the trend in an after-dark look, choose a simple silhouette with standout sleeves.
• Share on Twitter
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM