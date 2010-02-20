Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 20, 2010
1. Emma Roberts
WHAT SHE WORE
A floral organza dress from Christian Dior with ankle-wrap booties
WHERE
The Brit Awards in London
WHY WE LOVE IT
Emma Roberts gave her vintage-inspired dress a modern twist with iridescent booties. Try rocking out a retro number with chunky leather boots with edgy details.
-
February 20, 2010
2. Nicole Richie
WHAT SHE WORE
Richie layered a black coat over a slinky bandage dress from Herve Leger by Max Azria; she added sandals from her own House of Harlow 1960 line
WHERE
Outside the N.Y.C. studios of Late Show with David Letterman
-
February 20, 2010
3. Alexis Bledel
WHAT SHE WORE
Bledel toughened up a peach pleated dress with pedicure-flaunting Jerome C. Rousseau booties
WHERE
A Los Angeles event for her latest film, The Good Guy
-
February 20, 2010
4. Michelle Williams
WHAT SHE WORE
Williams added Louboutin pumps to her playful tuxedo-inspired minidress
WHERE
At a Berlin event for her latest film, Shutter Island
-
February 20, 2010
5. Vera Farmiga
WHAT SHE WORE
Farmiga accessorized her Stella McCartney cobalt sheath with a sequined belt, peep-toe pumps and a VBH clutch
WHERE
At the Oscars nominee luncheon in Beverly Hills
