Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 19, 2010
1. Kate Bosworth
WHAT SHE WORE
An off-the-shoulder Calvin Klein Collection dress, box clutch and crimson wedges
WHERE
The Calvin Klein Collection after-party in N.Y.C.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Kate Bosworth added a pop of color to her beige sheath with tomato-red heels and matching lipstick. Get her style (and revive your wardrobe!) by adding boldly-hued shoes to your favorite neutrals.
-
February 19, 2010
2. Kristen Stewart
WHAT SHE WORE
Stewart rocked a chain-link embellished Azzaro shift and satin heels from Bally
WHERE
The Los Angeles premiere of The Yellow Handkerchief
-
February 19, 2010
3. Kerry Washington
WHAT SHE WORE
Washington complemented her curve-hugging Calvin Klein Collection sheath with a jeweled bracelet and gray pumps
WHERE
At the Calvin Klein Collection show in N.Y.C.
-
February 19, 2010
4. Rosario Dawson
WHAT SHE WORE
Dawson paired a low-dipping satin blouse with a formfitting white miniskirt, both from Tommy Hilfiger, and accessorized with patent Stuart Weitzman pumps and gold hoop earrings
WHERE
The Tommy Hilfiger show in N.Y.C.
-
February 19, 2010
5. Scarlett Johansson
WHAT SHE WORE
Johansson played up her shape in a Prada ruched wrap dress, accented with cutout peep-toe heels
WHERE
On the Late Show with David Letterman in New York City
