WHAT SHE WOREAn ecru single-shoulder dress and T-strap heels, both from LanvinWHEREThe N.Y.C. premiere of Shutter IslandWHY WE LOVE ITMichelle Williams added edge to a pretty ruffled design with chain-embellished heels and a stack of bangles. Toughen up a feminine dress with dangerously sexy platforms or a bold cuff.