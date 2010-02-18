Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 18, 2010
1. Michelle Williams
WHAT SHE WORE
An ecru single-shoulder dress and T-strap heels, both from Lanvin
WHERE
The N.Y.C. premiere of Shutter Island
WHY WE LOVE IT
Michelle Williams added edge to a pretty ruffled design with chain-embellished heels and a stack of bangles. Toughen up a feminine dress with dangerously sexy platforms or a bold cuff.
-
February 18, 2010
2. Jessica Biel
WHAT SHE WORE
Biel paired a ruffled Victor de Souza bustier with tapered trousers and added Stephen Russell jewelry
WHERE
At the Victor de Souza show at New York Fashion Week
-
February 18, 2010
3. Molly Sims
WHAT SHE WORE
Sims accessorized a brightly-hued Michael Kors dress with jewelry from her own Grayce line
WHERE
At the Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week
-
February 18, 2010
4. Julianne Moore
WHAT SHE WORE
Moore chose a sleek draped gown topped with feather trim and Bulgari gems
WHERE
At the Berlin International Film Festival premiere of The Kids Are All Right
-
February 18, 2010
5. Nicole Richie
WHAT SHE WORE
Richie layered a cropped leather jacket over a fanciful embroidered Marchesa evening gown
WHERE
At the Marchesa presentation during New York Fashion Week
