WHAT SHE WOREA lace Winter Kate vest over a silk blouse, denim cutoffs, opaque tights and suede LouboutinsWHERELaunching the Spring 2010 collection of her Winter Kate line at N.Y.C.'s Bloomingdale'sWHY WE LOVE ITNicole Richie made her jean shorts cold-weather ready with the addition of thick tights. Follow her lead and dress up a pair of cutoffs with a pretty top.