Look of the Day
February 17, 2010
1. Nicole Richie
WHAT SHE WORE
A lace Winter Kate vest over a silk blouse, denim cutoffs, opaque tights and suede Louboutins
WHERE
Launching the Spring 2010 collection of her Winter Kate line at N.Y.C.'s Bloomingdale's
WHY WE LOVE IT
Nicole Richie made her jean shorts cold-weather ready with the addition of thick tights. Follow her lead and dress up a pair of cutoffs with a pretty top.
February 17, 2010
2. Cat Deeley
WHAT SHE WORE
Deeley accessorized a floral-embellished black and blue minidress with Jimmy Choo sandals and a patent clutch
WHERE
The Brit Awards in London
February 17, 2010
3. Liv Tyler
WHAT SHE WORE
Tyler matched her cobalt tights to her cardigan and added a little black satin dress, all from G-Star
WHERE
The G-Star Raw show
February 17, 2010
4. Camilla Belle
WHAT SHE WORE
Belle made the most of a formfitting Bird by Juicy Couture sheath and stacked Casadei platforms with standout bangles
WHERE
The Father of Invention photo call at the Berlin International Film Festival
February 17, 2010
5. Natalie Portman
WHAT SHE WORE
Portman anchored her diaphanous Rodarte shirtdress with black tights and a cardigan
WHERE
At the Rodarte fashion show
