WHAT SHE WOREA pleated bronze top with leather pants, Prada shoes and a crystal necklaceWHEREThe Halston fashion showWHY WE LOVE ITSarah Jessica Parker put a modern twist on classic '70s style by accessorizing her glittering top with cutting-edge studded shoes and a statement necklace. Get her look by adding eye-popping jewelry to a metallic blouse-just pair with a pencil skirt or slim trousers for an understated finish.