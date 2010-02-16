Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 16, 2010
1. Sarah Jessica Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
A pleated bronze top with leather pants, Prada shoes and a crystal necklace
WHERE
The Halston fashion show
WHY WE LOVE IT
Sarah Jessica Parker put a modern twist on classic '70s style by accessorizing her glittering top with cutting-edge studded shoes and a statement necklace. Get her look by adding eye-popping jewelry to a metallic blouse-just pair with a pencil skirt or slim trousers for an understated finish.
February 16, 2010
2. Sandra Bullock
WHAT SHE WORE
Bullock added platform pumps and Penny Preville jewelry to her edgy Vivienne Westwood suit
WHERE
The Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles
February 16, 2010
3. Demi Moore
WHAT SHE WORE
Moore added patent booties and an oversize clutch to a Donna Karan crinkled lame sheath in deep purple
WHERE
At the Donna Karan show at N.Y.C.'s Fashion Week
February 16, 2010
4. Anna Kendrick
WHAT SHE WORE
Nominee Kendrick chose an organza top and satin skirt from Gianfranco Ferre; she accessorized with a metallic clutch and Jimmy Choo sandals
WHERE
The Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles
February 16, 2010
5. Camilla Belle
WHAT SHE WORE
Belle glowed in an embellished fuchsia goddess gown from Marchesa
WHERE
The premiere of Father of Invention at the Berlinale International Film Festival
